Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.40 EPS.

NYSE DG traded down $4.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,406. Dollar General has a one year low of $118.26 and a one year high of $187.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.13.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

