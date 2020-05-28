Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $9.11 on Thursday, hitting $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,425,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dollar Tree by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

