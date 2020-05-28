Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $507,724,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $489,548,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $83.70. 328,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

