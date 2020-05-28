Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

Shares of Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.92. Dropcar shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 132,106 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dropcar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

