EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 69,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,180. EASYJET PLC/S has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

