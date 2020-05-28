eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,593 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 74,673 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in eBay by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,465,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

