Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.58

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.58 and last traded at $212.07, with a volume of 301481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.35.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $2,367,552. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

