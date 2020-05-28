Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $774,066.27 and approximately $1,964.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.03681868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030938 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

