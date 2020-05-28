Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.41, approximately 1,619,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 914,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

