Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after acquiring an additional 458,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock traded up $6.74 on Thursday, reaching $223.09. 52,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,439. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.10, for a total transaction of $980,198.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,551.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,408 shares of company stock valued at $19,292,579. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

