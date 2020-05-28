Electra Trading Up 3.3% This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $5,792.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,544,227,675 coins and its circulating supply is 28,677,071,122 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.