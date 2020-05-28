Element Capital Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 50,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.