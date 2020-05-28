Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 90,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,968. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.87. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

