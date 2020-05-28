Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Receives $6.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:ELOX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,347. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.