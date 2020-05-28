Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$44.94. 1,623,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,332. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.04.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.