Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.71. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 5,134,594 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFOI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 37.93%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

