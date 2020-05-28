Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $206,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,527,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,526,000 after acquiring an additional 422,914 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $583,000.

Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.50 and a beta of 1.26. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

