Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
EPWN traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.50 ($0.93). 50,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,869. Epwin Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.38 ($1.54). The stock has a market cap of $100.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.23.
About Epwin Group
See Also: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.