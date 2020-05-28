Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

EPWN traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.50 ($0.93). 50,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,869. Epwin Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.38 ($1.54). The stock has a market cap of $100.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.23.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

