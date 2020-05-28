Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $2.06 million and $144,459.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinlim, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.28 or 0.03669217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Escodex, DDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinTiger and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

