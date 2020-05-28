Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $400,472.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.03710705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars.

