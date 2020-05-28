Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 1,361,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

