Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.80.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $226.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,982,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718,918. The firm has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

