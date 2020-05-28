Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,670 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,848,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.