Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up 3.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,565 shares of company stock worth $2,362,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

FFIV stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.25. 544,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,671. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

