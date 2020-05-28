Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Buys 403 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $1,416.73. 1,647,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,767. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $967.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,315.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,335.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

