Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 4.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $154.05. 99,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,948. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

