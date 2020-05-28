Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.45.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,477 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,839 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.80. 82,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

