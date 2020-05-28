Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.04.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.82. 34,506,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,442,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.82. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

