Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 3.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,404,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,952. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

