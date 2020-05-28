Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 32,721 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 9.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.11. 11,136,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

