Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $905,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

NYSE HD traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $245.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,423. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.64. The firm has a market cap of $260.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.