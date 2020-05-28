Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 67.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Verisign comprises approximately 3.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,021. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.60.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.