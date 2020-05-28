Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $148.49. 1,418,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,013. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

