Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,418 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 247.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

V traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,225,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,426. The firm has a market cap of $375.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.