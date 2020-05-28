Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 850 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.84. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

