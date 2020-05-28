Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 375.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 3.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.31.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,563. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 372,428 shares of company stock worth $158,749,047 in the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

