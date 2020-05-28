Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 362,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 174,467 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 547,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,148,000 after buying an additional 178,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after buying an additional 4,709,074 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. 8,175,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,930,481. The company has a market capitalization of $265.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

