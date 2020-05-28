Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Booking makes up 3.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Cfra cut their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,730.96.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $49.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,648.99. 640,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,168. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,448.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,724.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

