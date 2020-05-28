Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up 2.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.17 per share, for a total transaction of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,780 shares of company stock worth $4,886,058. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.26. 12,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,770. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.61. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

