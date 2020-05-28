FCG Advisors LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,428.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. The stock has a market cap of $969.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,312.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,333.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

