FCG Advisors LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.79. 2,032,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

