FCG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $42.24. 69,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

