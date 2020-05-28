FCG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 2,458,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,828,781. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

