FCG Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 61,817,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,029,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

