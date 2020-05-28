FCG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474,586. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

