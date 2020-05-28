FCG Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after buying an additional 728,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 276,661 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 142,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,410,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after buying an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.