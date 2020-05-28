FCG Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 129,580 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.84. 5,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,138. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $226.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.