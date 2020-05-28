FCG Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FCG Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,624. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.