FCG Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,228,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,491,900. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.