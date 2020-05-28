FCG Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,966 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,335,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 150,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,141. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

